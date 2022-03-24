Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's unseen pic from school surfaces online. See inside

An unseen picture of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has surfaced on social media in which the star kid is seen at her school. In the picture, Aaradhya appears with her schoolmates in an outdoor setting in what appears to be the school's Republic Day celebrations. The picture was shared online by a fan club on January 26. Also read: Abhishek Bachchan reacts to video of daughter Aaradhya reciting Hindi poem

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The picture was shared on Instagram by a fan account of Aaradhya. It shows the 10-year-old standing in a lawn in front of the auditorium of her school along with other students. Aaradhya Bachchan, like all the other students, is wearing the school uniform, as well as a face mask. In the background, on the school building's walls, pictures of past celebrations can be seen. The fan account shared the picture with the caption 'Happy Republic Day'.

Fans admired Aaradhya's body language in the picture. A fan commented, "she is so cute." A few others tagged her as a 'sincere student'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aaradhya is a student of Class 5 at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Earlier this year, a video of Aaaradhya performing for a school event had gone viral. It had led to fans comparing her to mom Aishwarya Rai.

Another video had Aaradhya praising the Hindi language and saying that poetry is the best way to learn a new language. Several fans reacted to the video by praising Aaradhya Bachchan for carrying forward the legacy of her family, and called her a super combination of the Bachchan and Rai genes. Abhishek also came across the compliments that his daughter was receiving and reacted to it with folded-hands emoji.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON