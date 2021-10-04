Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai is a vision in white as she walks the ramp at Paris Fashion Week, hand-in-hand with Helen Mirren. Watch
bollywood

Aishwarya Rai is a vision in white as she walks the ramp at Paris Fashion Week, hand-in-hand with Helen Mirren. Watch

Published on Oct 04, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Paris Fashion Week. 
By HT Entertainment Desk

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp for a cosmetic brand at the Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. With the Eiffel Tower in the background, a host of stars congregated in celebration of ‘women all over the world’ and walked the ramp for the Le Defile L'Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show in Paris, France.

Joining Aishwarya for the event were actors Helen Mirren, Katherine Langford, Amber Heard, singer Camila Cabello, and many more. Aishwarya wore a white ensemble as she walked the ramp. 

At the end of the show, the women took a bow and Aishwarya cheered along with the rest of them with her hand in Helen Mirren's. “Looks really beautiful wish I could’ve been there gorgeous job,” wrote model-actor Andie MacDowell in the comments section.

RELATED STORIES

Aishwarya left for Paris with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya last week. Abhishek has since shared a video from the trip. It was a Boomerang of the Eiffel Tower at night. “Paris when it sparkles,” Abhishek captioned it. He added the song La Vie en Rose in the background.

The event's theme this year was women empowerment and the brand's anti street harassment campaign. "This year's 'Le Defile' will be a remarkable platform for women's empowerment, conveying a strong message of self-worth and disrupting the conventions of typical runway shows by inviting the public to join the Stand Up Against Street Harassment program," L'Oréal Paris global brand president Delphine Viguier-Hovasse said in a statement.

Aishwarya was also in Paris in 2018, and then again for the fashion week in 2019. She was joined by Aaradhya, and had also shared pictures with her from the City of Love. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aishwarya rai bachchan aishwarya rai paris fashion week helen mirren amber heard camila cabello katherine langford
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Karisma Kapoor dances with papa Randhir Kapoor in this BTS video, watch

5

Kangana Ranaut's pictures from Tejas. See them all here

Mumtaz says nobody believed that she'd turned down Shammi's marriage proposal

Shamita opens up about being ‘heavily trolled’ after Raj Kundra incident
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP