Aishwarya Rai can't handle the cuteness as Aaradhya hugs Eva Longoria at Cannes party, chats with her son. Watch

Actor Aishwarya Rai was spotted at an after-party in Cannes on Wednesday. She was joined by her actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya wore a shimmery pink outfit with a pink jacket. Aaradhya was seen in a red dress and her staple red hairband. Abhishek also looked handsome in his black tuxedo and large glasses. (Also read: Abhishek Bachchan tells selfie-seeking fan at airport: ‘Ma'am, we're getting late for our flight’)

At the party, the family ran into actor Eva Longoria. Aishwarya and Eva are both representing L'Oreal at the festival. A video shows Eva welcoming Aishwarya with open arms to the party and then complaining about waiting for something for an hour. Eva then noticed Aaradhya next to Aishwarya and gave her a big hug. Aishwarya smiled at the cute moment.

Another video showed Eva getting her 3-year-old son Santiago on a video call. Aaradhya told him her name and Aishwarya asked him for his. Abhishek was also seen smiling at the interaction.

Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya arrived at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. They got a warm welcome at the hotel and airport with paparazzi and fans calling out her name for pictures. It's a special Cannes outing for Aishwarya this year who first attended the festival 20 years ago for her film Devdas.

Aishwarya walked the red carpet for the premiere of Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick on Wednesday evening. She wore a black Dolce&Gabbana dress with flowers all over.

Aishwarya was last seen at Cannes Film Festival in 2019 when she wore the blue Cinderella gown, which is still considered one of her best looks of all time. Aaradhya accompanied her to the fest that year as well while Abhishek cheered for her from back home.

Also representing India this year at the Cannes Film Festival is Deepika Padukone. She is part of the eight-member jury along with Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Asghar Farhadi, Joachim Trier, Ladj Ly, and Jeff Nichols.

