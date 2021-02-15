Aishwarya Rai took to Instagram on Sunday night to share a special post on Valentine's Day. She shared a picture with her daughter Aaradhya and even showed her fans the chocolate cake that they feasted on.

Sharing her selfie with Aaradhya, Aishwarya wrote, "Love you eternally, infinitely and unconditionally my darling angel Aaradhya." The photo showed Aishwarya in a pink outfit while Aaradhya was seen in a white dress. The young one even wore a white flower hair clip and held a red heart decoration in her hand. Behind them, one could see large and small boxes of gifts and rose petals on a table.

The mother-daughter duo got a tonne of love from fans for the picture. "Love you girls, happy Valentine's day," wrote a fan. "She got looks from her beautiful mother!! God bless her," wrote another.

Aishwarya does not share pictures too often on Instagram but only on special occasions and birthdays. Her last post was shared on husband Abhishek Bachchan's birthday on February 5. Before that, she had shared throwback photos from the premiere of her film Guru in New York.

In July last year, she, Aaradhya, Abhishek and her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan had contracted the coronavirus. While Abhishek and Amitabh were immediately shifted to hospital, the mother and the daughter were initially kept in home isolation. However, after a few days, the duo showed signs of breathlessness and had to be rushed to hospital.

Towards July end, at the time of their discharge, Abhishek had informed that while mother and daughter were going home, his father and he would remain at hospital. He had written: “Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.”

Later, Abhishek and Amitabh were also allowed to go home after recovery.