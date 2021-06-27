Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Aishwarya Rai got paid more than I': When Abhishek Bachchan spoke about their movies together
bollywood

'Aishwarya Rai got paid more than I': When Abhishek Bachchan spoke about their movies together

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have worked in multiple movies together but it was mostly her who got paid more.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in Guru.

The gender wage-gap has long kept women from making it big in many industries, including Bollywood. Many actors have raised the issue over the years about how they often receive a smaller remuneration than their male counterparts for the same work.

However, many actors have also denied the same. In 2018, Abhishek Bachchan had revealed that his wife Aishwarya Rai was paid more than him in eight out of nine movies that they did together.

During an event in 2018, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar had asked Abhishek about whether he would be comfortable with his daughter becoming an actor. He said, "No. But before I answer that, I would like to give this some context and perspective. The two women who are close to me, my mother and my wife have worked in the industry on their own terms. They’ve never been forced to do anything they didn’t want to do."

He added, "There’s a huge debate on gender parity in the film business and in other industries. I’ve worked in nine films with my wife and in eight of those, she’s got paid more than I have. The highest-paid actor in Piku was Deepika (Padukone). It’s a business and if you are a saleable actor, you get paid accordingly. You can’t be a new actress and demand to be paid the same as Shah Rukh Khan.”

Also read: Sushmita Sen's hilarious reply to fan's note of love for boyfriend Rohman Shawl: 'Baad mein milna tum'

Abhishek and Aishwarya have worked together in films such as Kuch Na Kaho, Guru, Raavan, Dhoom 2, Dhai Akhsar Prem Ke, Sarkar Raj, Umrao Jaan and Bunty Aur Babli. Aishwarya made her debut with Tamil film Iruvar in 1997. Abhishek entered the film industry three years later in 2000 with JP Dutta's Refugee.

They got married in 2007 and their daughter Aaradhya was born in 2011.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
abhishek bachchan aishwarya rai bachchan wage gap

Related Stories

bollywood

When Rajinikanth's hilarious story about playing Aishwarya Rai's hero made Amitabh Bachchan LOL. Watch

UPDATED ON JUN 26, 2021 11:01 AM IST
bollywood

KRK asks Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan to ‘save entire Bollywood’ by acting in his film: ‘I will stop reviewing’

PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 10:17 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Have you ever seen a gecko eat banana? Cute video goes viral

Children use photo book to surprise stepdad with request to adopt them. Watch

Rendition of Where the Streets Have No Name by U2 using cello wows people

'Twitter Crush' trend takes over Twitter. People react with funny posts, memes
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP