Aishwarya Rai had Bengali breakfast during Chokher Bali shoot, recalls Prosenjit Chatterjee: ‘We still meet sometimes’

Aishwarya Rai played Binodini in Chokher Bali, the 2003 film directed by Rituparno Ghosh. The film also starred Prosenjit Chatterjee (of Scoop, Jubilee fame) and Tota Roy Chowdhury (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani fame) in pivotal roles. In a new interview with Mamaraazzi, Prosenjit recalled the experience of working with Aishwarya in the film, and revealed she used to eat kachori (Bengali snack) for breakfast during the shoot. He also wondered why he and the director were at loggerheads with each other. (Also read: Prosenjit Chatterjee exclusive interview: ‘What is Commercial Cinema? I also want to know') Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparno Ghosh in a still from Chokher Bali.

What Prosenjit said

During the interview, Prosenjit said, “Aishwarya was very good. She is very sweet. Abhishek [Bachchan] is one the sweetest boys I have met. I think he is very affectionate, very nice. Me and Ritu [Rituparno Ghosh] have done a lot of films, we were friends but we used to fight a lot on sets. In Bengali, we used to get mithai (sweets) and kachori in the morning on set. She used to eat all of those and say, ‘You are topmost hero, he is topmost director, why are you fighting?’"

‘We had a lot of bold and emotional scenes’

Prosenjit went on to add that they also shared bold scenes in the film, adding, "Whenever we went on the set, it was like something magic happens. She was very nice. Every moment was wonderful. We had a lot of bold and emotional scenes in Chokher Bali and everything was done well because Ritu was there.”

Chokher Bali was an adaptation of the titular novel by Rabindranath Tagore. The film starred Aishwarya as a widow who has an affair with Prosenjit's character in a 19th Century Bengali household. Chokher Bali was received with praise and went on to win three National Awards.

Prosenjit was last seen in the Bengali film Ajogyo with Rituparna Chatterjee. Aishwarya's last release was Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II.