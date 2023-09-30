Aishwarya Rai holds daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's hand tightly, poses for paparazzi as they fly out of Mumbai. Watch

Actor Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan flew out of Mumbai on Saturday night. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video of the duo at the airport heading towards the terminal building. (Also Read | Aaradhya Bachchan greets paparazzi with namaste as she returns to Mumbai with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. Watch)

Aishwarya and Aaradhya seen at Mumbai airport

As they got out of their car, the paparazzi asked Aishwarya to pose for pictures. She smiled at the paparazzi while posing briefly. Aishwarya held Aaradhya's hand tightly as the mother-daughter duo walked. Before entering the airport, Aishwarya posed for pictures and said, "Take care. God bless." She also waved at them.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya travelled in casual outfits

For the travel, Aishwarya wore a black sweater, matching pants and shoes. She also carried a coat and a bag. Aaradhya Bachchan wore a blue sweater, black pants and shoes. She also had a backpack.

Last week, Aishwarya and Aaradhya visited businessman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani-hosted Ganesh Chaturthi get-together at their residence in Antilia. Both of them wore traditional outfits.

In July, this year Aishwarya and Aaradhya took a trip together. After returning, the family was spotted at the airport. Aaradhya had greeted the paparazzi with folded hands and 'namaste (hello)'. Before getting inside their vehicle, Aaradhya looked at the paparazzi and mouthed 'hi'. Aishwarya had also said, "Namaste, kaese ho (Hello, how are you)?" Abhishek smiled at the paparazzi as he closed the car door after Aishwarya Rai stepped inside. He then posed with a fan before leaving the airport with his family.

Aishwarya's film

Fans saw Aishwarya last in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2. It is the sequel to the 2022 film Ponniyin Selvan 1. Besides Aishwarya, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu reprise their roles.

The second instalment of the epic drama narrates the story of the Chola Dynasty. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part novel series of the same name.

