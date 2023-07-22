Aaradhya Bachchan greets paparazzi with namaste as she returns to Mumbai with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. Watch

Actor-couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai returned to Mumbai with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The family was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Several videos and pictures of the trio emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai fans notice 'conscious effort by her to not hold Aaradhya's hand' as they leave for vacation with Abhishek) Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aaradhya greets paparazzi

In a clip posted by a paparazzi on Instagram, Abhishek walked ahead as Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan followed him. After exiting the terminal building, Aaradhya greeted the paparazzi with folded hands and shouted 'namaste (hello).' Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya smiled as they walked towards their car.

Aishwarya speaks with paparazzi, Abhishek smiles

Before getting inside the vehicle, Aaradhya looked at the paparazzi and mouthed 'hi'. Aishwarya also said, "Namaste, kaese ho (Hello, how are you)?" Abhishek smiled at the paparazzi as he closed the car door after Aishwarya Rai stepped inside. He then posed with a fan before departing with his family.

What the family wore for the travel

For the travel, Abhishek opted for a grey sweatshirt, denims and white sneakers. He also wore a cap and glasses. Aishwarya wore a black outfit, sneakers and also carried a bag. Aaradhya was seen in a purple sweatshirt, denims and sneakers.

Fans react to the video

Reacting to the video, fans praised Aaradhya. An Instagram user said, "Aishwarya’s daughter is sweet and humble." "Aaradhya is going to become a gorgeous young lady," read a comment. A person wrote, "You look amazing and as always beautiful Aishwarya Rai." "Aishwarya has the most amazing face." A fan commented, "No one can be prettier than Aishwarya." "Aishwarya Rai you are looking very smart," commented a fan. "A simple yet beautiful family," said another person.

Aishwarya and Abhishek's projects

Fans saw Aishwarya last in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2. It is the sequel to the 2022 film Ponniyin Selvan 1. Besides Aishwarya, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu reprise their roles.

The second instalment of the epic drama narrates the story of the Chola Dynasty. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part novel series of the same name.

Abhishek will be seen in R Balki's sports drama film Ghoomer. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi. Ghoomer portrays the inspiring tale of a paraplegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami Kher, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek. He will also be seen headlining the sequel to The Big Bull.

