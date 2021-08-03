Aishwarya Rai's fans discover her new lookalike who makes Reels with Salman Khan's doppelganger. Watch

Actor Aishwarya Rai has multiple lookalikes on the internet and Aashita Singh is the latest to join the long list. Aashita's Instagram page is full of videos and pictures, recreating movies scenes and lip-syncing to popular songs.

Aashita also often makes Reels duets with a Salman Khan lookalike, Vikram Singh Rajput. Recently, they recreated the song Aaja Shaam Hone Aai from Maine Pyaar Kiya. Their followers left compliments in the comments section. "Wow would say Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan," wrote one. "My dream of seeing Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai together has finally been fulfilled. Please make a video on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam dialogues," asked another.

The internet has previously found many lookalikes of Aishwarya. In February, US-based Pakistani beauty blogger Aamna Imran was discovered online for her videos as well. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Aamna had said it was her honour to be compared to Aishwarya. “I grew up watching her movies such as Mohabbatein (2000) and Devdas (2002), and have always had a special place in my heart for Aishwarya. From Asia and Africa to Europe and America, globally, numerous people are congratulating me and I’m still in complete shock as I was when I woke up to the news. The love I am receiving is overwhelmingly beautiful. I have no complaints (about the comparison) and am content," she said.

Previously, models and TikTok users such as Manasi Naik, Mahlagha Jaberi and Ammuzz Amrutha were also dubbed Aishwarya's lookalikes. Last year, Amrutha had gone viral for her TikTok videos, in which she recreated Aishwarya's iconic looks.

Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Her next release will be Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.