Aamir Khan's workout video leaves daughter Ira Khan stunned, asks 'what is that exercise?'

An old video of Aamir Khan performing the 'suspended alternative dumbell press' during the making of Dhoom 3 has surfaced online and it has left his daughter Ira Khan impressed. In the video, the actor worked out with dumbells in his hands while his upper body was suspended in the air.

The video was shared by an Instagram account called Poznic Training, who describes himself as Aamir Khan's personal trainer for Dhoom 3 and PK. Ira Khan shared the video on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "What is that exercise?"

Sharing the video, the celebrity trainer said, "This exercise is just TOO good for rocking the core on chest day while also working on functional strength. It's very much a 'work out like an acrobat' kind of exercise, so I had Aamir do it regularly during our film prep for his role as a professional acrobat in Dhoom 3."

He also listed the benefits of the exercise and said, "One added benefit of this exercise is that while the full version is performed with a straight back (as you see in the second half of this video), as you build your way upto that kind of core strength, you can simply allow your back to bend forward a bit as you see Aamir doing in the first half. Flexing the spine like this perhaps isn't quite as pretty, but will certainly still give you a hell of a workout and has no risk of injuring the lower back (which can happen if you try to go too low too fast and can't hold length through your lumbar spine)."

Ira, who is dating fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare, has often shared pictures and videos of them working out at home. Earlier this summer, Ira revealed she was trying to learn kick-boxing.

Meanwhile, Aamir doesn't shy away from transforming his body as per the role's requirement. The actor had gained weight for Dangal and had reportedly shed 20 kilos to look younger in his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh.