Aishwarya Rai shares a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday celebrations with Aaradhya, Navya Naveli posts unseen pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, just like every year, shared the customary birthday post for father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan on Monday. The veteran actor turned 79 this year.

Aishwarya shared a lovely picture of Amitabh and Aaradhya hugging each other as they posed for the camera and wrote, "HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING DADAJIII-Pa. LOVE YOUUU FOREVER AND BEYOND."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aishwarya, along with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya, had returned from their Paris-Dubai trip right in time for Amitabh's birthday. The trio was spotted at the Mumbai airport early Monday.

For the first time after the onset of the pandemic, Amitabh stepped out at the gate of his residence to greet his fans on the occasion. Later, he took to his Instagram account to thank his fans and friends for their wishes. He wrote, "my gratitude for the love you give me .. I shall never be able to repay it .. nor shall I ever be able to fathom your affection ..your greetings today have been immense .. I cannot respond to all of them , but I do hold them close here and wish that you take this humble presence here on Instagram as my response .. Gratitude love."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amitabh's other granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also shared two unseen throwback pictures to wish him. She wrote “nana (maternal grandfather)” in the caption on her Instagram Stories.

Navya Naveli Nanda wished Amitabh Bachchan on her Instagram Stories.

During the day, Abhishek had shared a special video in order to wish him. It was a montage of his pictures and film stills and went with the caption, “My hero, my idol, my friend, my father! Happy birthday Dad. Love you.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Shweta Bachchan corrects Amitabh Bachchan as he gets his own age wrong in birthday post

However, Amitabh had himself got his age wrong when he had shared a post to ring in the celebrations around midnight. Sharing a picture of him walking somewhere, he had written, "walking into the 80th.” His daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda had corrected him that it was actually his 79th birthday, not 80th.