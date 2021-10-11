KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan helps Hussain maintain composure as contestant attempts 1 cr question. Watch

Another contestant will attempt the ₹1 crore question on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 on Tuesday. Previously, Himani Bundela, Savita Bhati and Pranshu Tripathi reached the ₹1 crore mark, with Himani progressing on to the jackpot ₹7 crore question as well.

A new promo, shared on the Sony Entertainment Television Instagram account on Monday, showed host Amitabh Bachchan preparing to pose the ₹1 crore question to the contestant, Hussain. The video shows Hussain celebrating after getting the ₹50 lakh answer right, and then scratching his head after being asked the ₹1 crore question. +

The video didn't reveal what the question was, or whether Hussain managed to crack it. Last month, Savita Bhati and Pranshu Tripathi quit with ₹50 lakh after being stumped by the ₹1 crore question.

But Himani Bundela walked away with ₹1 crore after she went on to attempt the jackpot ₹7 crore question. Himani spoke to a leading daily about Amitabh after her win, and said, "Just hearing his voice, his presence boosted my confidence. We have always heard about him that he is humble and we have seen that on TV. But I got to experience that personally. We all know how down to earth he is and I experienced that when he offered me water and tissue. I will remember this for a lifetime how special he made me feel on the show. Not just me, even my mom and dad and my family felt respected when they came on the show. This will be the best moment of my life."

Amitabh returned to host KBC 13 a few weeks ago. He has hosted all but one season of the popular game show since its inception in the year 2000.