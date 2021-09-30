KBC 13: Can you answer 1 crore question on World War I that made Savita Bhati quit Amitabh Bachchan’s show?

Yet another contestant made it to the ₹1 crore question on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Savita Bhati, a senior nursing superintendent from Jodhpur, correctly answered 14 questions to win ₹50 lakh. However, she was unsure of the answer to the ₹1 crore question and chose to quit the show with her earnings up until that point.

The ₹1 crore question that Amitabh asked Savita was: “During World War I, at which battle in Turkey in 1915-16 did around 16,000 Indian army soldiers bravely fight along with the Allies?” Her options were Galicia, Ankara, Tabsor and Gallipoli. The correct answer was Gallipoli.

Savita exhausted her final lifeline, 50-50, while answering the ₹25 lakh question. She did not want to rely on guesswork at this stage and chose to quit. Incidentally, when asked what she would have picked if she had to give an answer, she chose Gallipoli and Amitabh informed her that she missed out on the chance to win ₹1 crore.

Amitabh also lauded women. “Not many people reach this stage. And I feel that in this season, the contestants who have reached this stage or who have won ₹1 crore, most of them have been women. So, a big round of applause for women,” he said in Hindi.

Savita is the third contestant of KBC 13 to reach the ₹1 crore question. Last month, Himani Bundela won ₹1 crore to become the first crorepati this season by answering a question on British spy Noor Inayat Khan. However, she was unsure of the answer to the ₹7 crore jackpot question and chose to quit. Earlier this month, Pranshu Tripathi also made it to the ₹1 crore question but quit the show with ₹50 lakh.