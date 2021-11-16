Aishwarya Rai shows glimpse of their villa in Maldives, Abhishek Bachchan wins praise for his sunset clicks. See pics

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan just can't get over the views of the ocean and the beach as the couple is vacationing in Maldives with their daughter Aaradhya. They have shared fresh pictures from the island destination as they spotted dolphins and enjoyed the sunset.

Aishwarya shared a picture of dolphins visible in the blue waters as they swam together. She simply put dolphin, a heart-eyes smiliey, a heart and sparkles emojis in the caption on Instagram.

She also shared a glimpse of the nameplate put up outside their place of stay. It shows ‘Casa Bachchan’ written on a wood plank.

Abhishek couldn't get enough of the majestic sunset view. He shared several breathtaking pictures of the sun setting behind the ocean and wrote, “Sunsets filled with love #natureisthetrueartist #photodump @amillafushi @pickyourtrail.”

Abhishek's niece Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a heart-eyes emoji in reaction to the post. Aadar Jain commented on it, “Sick shot.” Sikandar Kher wrote, “Really using your post production photo apps na.” A fan went on to write, “Abhishek you are wonderful photographer… beautiful shot - one day you will direct beautiful film - amen ! affection." Many others called it a “Superb..click.”

The family had flown to Maldives all over again to celebrate Aaradhya's 10th birthday on Tuesday. They were in Maldives for Aishwarya's birthday earlier this month but had returned to Mumbai for Diwali.

While the Bachchans haven't made it clear which villa they are staying at the resort, the official website of the resort says that the villas range from ₹76,000 per night ₹10.33 lakhs per night.

On Sunday, Aishwarya had shared the view of the twin swimming pools overlooking at a private beach. “Sun… Breeze… and Paradise,” she had captioned the picture. Around the same time, Abhishek had shared a picture of a set of patio furniture placed on the beach to enjoy the sea view. “Not a bad view to wake-up to,” he had written.