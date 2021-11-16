Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai shows glimpse of their villa in Maldives, Abhishek Bachchan wins praise for his sunset clicks. See pics
bollywood

Aishwarya Rai shows glimpse of their villa in Maldives, Abhishek Bachchan wins praise for his sunset clicks. See pics

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have shared quite a few pictures from their Maldives vacation where they are accompanied by their daughter Aaradhya. 
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have shared several pictures from Maldives. 
Published on Nov 16, 2021 08:21 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan just can't get over the views of the ocean and the beach as the couple is vacationing in Maldives with their daughter Aaradhya. They have shared fresh pictures from the island destination as they spotted dolphins and enjoyed the sunset. 

Aishwarya shared a picture of dolphins visible in the blue waters as they swam together. She simply put dolphin, a heart-eyes smiliey, a heart and sparkles emojis in the caption on Instagram.

She also shared a glimpse of the nameplate put up outside their place of stay. It shows ‘Casa Bachchan’ written on a wood plank.

RELATED STORIES

Abhishek couldn't get enough of the majestic sunset view. He shared several breathtaking pictures of the sun setting behind the ocean and wrote, “Sunsets filled with love #natureisthetrueartist #photodump @amillafushi @pickyourtrail.”

Abhishek's niece Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a heart-eyes emoji in reaction to the post. Aadar Jain commented on it, “Sick shot.” Sikandar Kher wrote, “Really using your post production photo apps na.” A fan went on to write, “Abhishek you are wonderful photographer… beautiful shot - one day you will direct beautiful film - amen ! affection." Many others called it a “Superb..click.”

The family had flown to Maldives all over again to celebrate Aaradhya's 10th birthday on Tuesday. They were in Maldives for Aishwarya's birthday earlier this month but had returned to Mumbai for Diwali. 

Also read: Step inside Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's Maldives resort where villas cost 10 lakh a night

While the Bachchans haven't made it clear which villa they are staying at the resort, the official website of the resort says that the villas range from 76,000 per night 10.33 lakhs per night. 

On Sunday, Aishwarya had shared the view of the twin swimming pools overlooking at a private beach. “Sun… Breeze… and Paradise,” she had captioned the picture. Around the same time, Abhishek had shared a picture of a set of patio furniture placed on the beach to enjoy the sea view. “Not a bad view to wake-up to,” he had written. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aishwarya rai aaradhya bachchan abhishek bachchan maldives
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Patralekhaa, in full red veil, poses with dogs in her arms at wedding. See pics

5

Will Smith's King Richard gets a star-studded premiere in California. See pics

Poonam Dhillon finds screen tests annoying: ‘Would you ask Shabana Azmi for it?’

Rakhi is dubbed ‘national crush’ by fans after she calls out Kangana's comment
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
Delhi’s AQI
India Covid Cases
Delhi Air Pollution
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP