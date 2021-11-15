Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Step inside Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's Maldives resort where villas cost 10 lakh a night
Step inside Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's Maldives resort where villas cost 10 lakh a night

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are in the Maldives to celebrate Aaradhya Bachchan's 10th birthday. Take a look at their place of stay. 
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are in the Maldives to ring in Aaradhya's 10th birthday.
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are in the Maldives to ring in Aaradhya's 10th birthday.
Published on Nov 15, 2021 07:26 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have touched down in the Maldives to ring in their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's 10th birthday. The couple took to their respective social media handles to reveal that they have checked into Amilla, a luxury resort. 

The plush stay offers different kinds of villas. These include Reef Water Pool Villa, Sunset Water Pool Villa, Lagoon Water Pool Villa and Multi-Bedroom Residences. Most villa options come with private pools and a view. 

 

Although it isn't clear which of these villa or residence options Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have taken, the website reveals that the cheapest villa costs about $1,000 ( 76,000) per night while their biggest villa option, which can house about 20 people, costs $13,900 ( 10.33 lakhs) a night. 

However, the property's most expensive stay options seem to be their residences. The resort offers four, six and eight-bedroom options. Indianexpress.com reports that the six-bedroom estate costs $19,000 ( 14 lakh) a night. 

On Sunday, Aishwarya and Abhishek shared pictures of the view from their rooms on Instagram. In the picture shared by Aishwarya, twin swimming pools and a private beach were seen. A few coconut trees provided shade. “Sun… Breeze… and Paradise,” she captioned the picture. 

Meanwhile, Abhishek's post featured a set of patio furniture placed on the beach while the sea was visible. “Not a bad view to wake-up to,” he captioned his post. He also shared a boomerang video in which he was standing at the shore while the waves hit his feet. He also clicked a picture of the dramatic clouds that hovered over the sea. 

Abhishek and Aishwarya had visited the Maldives earlier this month to celebrate the Ponniyin Selvan star's birthday. They shared pictures from their private bash. While Aishwarya and Aaradhya wore crowns made of flowers, Abhishek dressed in a casual ensemble. 

 

