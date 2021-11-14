Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan can't get enough of the view on their Maldives vacation. See pics

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have flown to Maldives for a vacation with their daughter Aaradhya. The actor couple have shared pictures from the tourist destination on Instagram.

Aishwarya shared a picture of two swimming pools overlooking the blue ocean. She wrote along with it, “Sun… Breeze… and Paradise @amillafushi @pickyourtrail.” +

Abhishek also shared a picture from the ocean-facing resort which comes with a view of the white sand with loungers placed on it. “Not a bad view to wake-up to,” he wrote. +

Saiyami Kher shared a heart emoji while Rinzing Denzongpa dropped few heart-eyes emojis.

The Bachchans left for Maldives Saturday morning and were spotted at the airport. While Aishwarya was in black shirt and pants and held Aaradhya close, Abhishek was in denims and hoodie and sported a tilak on his forehead.

They had flown to Maldives earlier this month as well to celebrate Aishwarya's birthday. Sharing a picture of Aishwarya posing by the pool overlooking the beach, Abhishek had written on Instagram, "Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being, you. You complete us. We love you...."

The three had returned to Mumbai just in time to celebrated Diwali with the rest of the family. Amitabh Bachchan had shared a family picture from the celebrations post Diwali. It had Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya seated besides Jaya Bachchan. Amitabh's daughter Shweta Nanda and her kids Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda were seated on his side.

Aishwarya will now be seen in Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer, Ponniyin Selvan: I. The film is based on the early life of Chola Prince Arulmozhi Varman who later came to be known as the Chola emperor Raja Raja Chola.

Abhishek will now be see in Dasvi, and in the titular role in Bob Biswas. He is also gearing up for the second season of Breathe: Into The Shadows.