Aishwarya Rai stuns in black at Dubai event, her hairstylist can't believe how 'gorgeous' she is

Actor Aishwarya Rai is now in Dubai after spending a couple of days in Paris. The actor recently walked the ramp for a cosmetics brand at the Paris Fashion Week. On Tuesday, she attended an event in Dubai, representing the brand again.

Aishwarya wore a black dress by Indian designer Sabyasachi. She left her hair loose and opted for bold eyes and red lips. Pictures of the actor were shared by her team. Her hair stylist George shared a selfie with her and wrote, “A beautiful end to a beautiful day. How gorgeous is she.”

Aishwarya posing for pictures.

Aishwarya with her hair stylist.

Her makeup artiste Aditya Sharma also shared photos and videos of Aishwarya from the event, which was organised to raise support against street harassment. The actor's photos from stage, and her doing the ‘namaste’ were also posted online.

It was reported last month that Aishwarya became the first Indian actress to appear on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, as a part of the brand’s projection to invite media and influencers to the Stand Up Against Street Harassment events taking place. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan has appeared on Burj Khalifa.

Aishwarya left for Paris last week with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya was joined on the ramp at the L'Oreal sho, by Katherine Langford, Helen Mirren, Camila Cabello, Amber Heard, and others.

Upon arrival in Paris, Abhishek posted a boomerang clip of the Eiffel Tower lit up at night. “Paris when it sparkles,” Abhishek captioned it and added the song La Vie en Rose in the background.

This is the couple's first overseas trip in a long time. In August, Abhishek underwent surgery after injuring his arm. He took to Instagram to share a photo of his arm in a plaster and wrote, “Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai.”