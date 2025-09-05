Ajay Devgn launches Lens Vault Studios to champion tech-driven storytelling with nephew Danish Devgn

Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn and his nephew, producer Danish Devgn, on Friday announced the launch of their new venture, Lens Vault Studios (LVS), which they said will focus on building original, technology-driven content for films, streaming platforms, branded projects and immersive formats. (Also read: Ajay Devgn says newbies from non-film families are ‘misguided’ about Bollywood; expect to become stars from day one) Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has launched Lens Vault Studios.(PTI)

The studio will be chaired by Ajay with Danish serving as founder and CEO. The duo described LVS as a creator-first ecosystem designed to fuse storytelling with next-generation tools such as VFX, animation and AI.

Ajay's statement

“We are building a creative ecosystem within LVS where original ideas are nurtured and new forms of storytelling are realised using world-class technology. Our goal is to set a new benchmark for Indian media on the global stage,” Ajay said in a statement.

He said the studio aims to establish India as a hub for high-quality productions and original intellectual properties, while empowering creators with technology.

Danish said the venture will prioritise innovation and IP creation across multiple formats. “At LVS, originality is our currency and intelligence is our engine. From live-action and animation to immersive AR/VR worlds, our goal is to craft IPs that resonate globally while staying deeply rooted and close to emotions,” he said.

The announcement comes months after the duo launched their AI firm Prismix. Ajay also has production house which is named Devgn Films.

On the work front, Ajay was last seen in Son of Sardaar 2, which also starred Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan. The film was jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar. It opened to mixed reviews upon release on August 1 and underperformed at the box office.