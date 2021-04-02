Ajay Devgn once confessed he disliked Kajol after their first meeting: 'I wasn't very keen to meet her after that'

Ajay Devgn turns 52 on Friday, April 2. The actor, who has delivered several box office blockbusters through his career, has been in the limelight for his personal life as well. Ajay is married to fellow Bollywood actor Kajol. They first met on the sets of Hulchul (1995), four years before they tied the knot.

While their romance and their wedding had been the talk of the town once upon a time, did you know that there was a time when Ajay did not like Kajol? During an interview, Ajay confessed that it wasn't love at first sight for him. Instead, he disliked Kajol so much that he wasn't keen on meeting her again.

Speaking with Pioneer, Ajay confessed, "I had met Kajol once before we started shooting for Hulchul. Honestly, I wasn’t very keen to meet her after that. When you meet her for the first time, she comes across as a loud, arrogant and a very talkative person. Moreover, we were very different from each other in terms of personality. But, I guess what is meant to happen, happens."

"We didn’t rush through it. As a matter of fact, we said ‘I love you’. An official proposal didn’t happened either. We fell in love, grew with each other. We took our time until we were sure that we wanted to spend the rest of our lives together. Marriage, too, was never discussed, but was always imminent. It has been more than a decade now. And I owe my success to her. For a man to be successful, it is important that he is at peace at home," he added.

The couple has been together for 22 years now and shares two children, daughter Nysa and son Yug, together. Ajay, on the work front, has a number of projects in the making. The actor is backing Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming release, The Big Bull. He will soon appear in Sooryavanshi, reprising his role as Singham in it. He also has RRR, Maidaan, Mayday and Gangubai Kathiawadi in the pipeline.