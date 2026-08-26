Filmmaker Kuku Kohli died after suffering a massive heart attack at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was 77. He made his directorial debut with Phool Aur Kaante, which emerged as a commercial success and also marked Ajay Devgn's acting debut. (Also read: Kuku Kohli funeral: Aruna Irani bids emotional farewell as Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal pay last respects)

Ajay pays tribute

Ajay Devgn thanked Kuku Kohli for placing faith on him as a debutant actor.

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On Wednesday, Ajay took to X to pay an emotional tribute to the filmmaker. He wrote, "Some people change the course of your life forever. Kuku ji was one of those people for me. Forever grateful for the faith you had in me. You will be deeply missed, Kuku ji. Om Shanti."

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{{^usCountry}} Phool Aur Kaante was released in 1991, and emerged as big box office success. Ajay went on to win a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for 1991. It also starred Madhoo, Aruna Irani, Jagdeep and Amrish Puri. The film established him as a action hero and shaped his three-decade career. After Phool Aur Kaante, Ajay worked with Kuku Kohli again in Suhaag (1994). The director's final directorial film was Woh Tera Naam Tha, which was released in 2004. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Phool Aur Kaante was released in 1991, and emerged as big box office success. Ajay went on to win a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for 1991. It also starred Madhoo, Aruna Irani, Jagdeep and Amrish Puri. The film established him as a action hero and shaped his three-decade career. After Phool Aur Kaante, Ajay worked with Kuku Kohli again in Suhaag (1994). The director's final directorial film was Woh Tera Naam Tha, which was released in 2004. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What was Kuku Kohli's impact on Ajay Devgn's career? Kuku Kohli played a pivotal role in Ajay Devgn's career by giving him his first break in the film industry with the successful movie Phool Aur Kaante. How did Kuku Kohli die and what were his final days like? Kuku Kohli died after suffering a massive heart attack at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He began feeling unwell the day prior and was described as being healthy before collapsing suddenly. Who attended Kuku Kohli's funeral and how was it conducted? Kuku Kohli's funeral was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal. The funeral procession began from his house and culminated at Oshiwara Crematorium.

Kohli had been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Monday, August 24, after he began feeling unwell. Balraj Irani, Aruna Irani's brother, told India Today, “He (Kuku) was absolutely fine, and then this evening he suffered a massive heart attack. He was talking to us and just collapsed”. Despite efforts by doctors to revive him, Kohli was declared dead at around 5 pm.

Kuku Kohli's funeral

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Kuku Kohli is survived by his wife, actor Aruna Irani, and two daughters, Pooja and Karishma, from his first marriage to Rita Kohli.

His last rites were performed at Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 26. The last darshan took place at his family's house at 9:30 am, as per the information provided by his friend and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit.

The funeral procession started from his Green Acres house in Andheri West around 10 am, while his cremation took place around noon. His wife Aruna Irani, the veteran actor, appeared to be in an emotional condition while bidding farewell to her husband. Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at the funeral ceremony. Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sham Kaushal, Ashoke Pandit were all spotted at the crematorium.