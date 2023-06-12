Ajay Devgn gives a hilarious response when asked if Kajol takes most decisions at home. Watch

Ajay Devgn was a special guest at the trailer launch event for Kajol's upcoming series The Trial which took place on Monday. During the media interaction, Ajay was asked if Kajol takes decisions in the family like her character Noyonika Sengupta in the Disney+ Hotstar show. His answer left everyone laughing. (Also read: The Trial trailer: Kajol is torn between personal and professional in her debut web series)

Kajol and Ajay Devgn at the trailer launch of The Trial.

The trailer of Kajol's debut web series The Trial was released on Monday, June 12. The courtroom drama sees Kajol playing a housewife named Noyonika Sengupta, who is forced to return to work as a lawyer after her husband’s public scandal puts him behind bars.

Ajay Devgn's reply

In a small clip from the media interaction at the trailer launch event, which has been posted by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Ajay was asked whether Kajol is similar in real life to her reel character, when it comes to taking major decisions at home. To this, Kajol immediately took over and said, "Bilkul nahi, jawaab mein de deti hoon. Bilkul nahi! (Absolutely no. I will answer it for him, absolutely no!)" Ajay who was seated right beside her, said, "Apki shaadi ho gayi? (Are you married?)" to which everyone in the room erupted in laughter. "Toh is sawaal ka jawab aap bhi de sakte ho... jis ki shaadi hui he sab sakte he. Swaal ka jawaab ek hi hoga. Sabka unanimously ek hi jawaab hoga (This question can be answered by anyone who is married...who are here now. The answer will be the same for every single one, unanimously.)"

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been married for 24 years now. Though it was a love marriage, theirs was not love at first sight. They met on the sets of Hulchul and started dating. Ajay and Kajol got married in 1999 and welcomed their first child - daughter Nysa in 2003. In 2010, they welcomed their son, Yug.

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Bholaa, which was a box office success. Bholaa was the official Hindi remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj's 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi and starred Tabu, Gajraj Rao and Deepak Dobriyal in important roles alongside Ajay.

