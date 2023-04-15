Ajay Devgn showers love on son Yug in new pics, cherishes ‘baap-beta moments’

Actor Ajay Devgn has shared a couple of photos on Instagram that show him doting on his son, Yug. The photos are clicked on a balcony and feature of Ajay and Yug as they cuddle and look at something at a distance. (Also read: Ajay Devgn leaves fans in splits as he responds to question about son Yug's launch in Bollywood) Ajay Devgn shared some loved-up photos with his son Yug.

Sharing the photo, Ajay wrote, “The best part of any day is this…Won’t trade these baap-beta (father-son) moments for anything in the world.” Fans of the actor reacted to the photos. “Ya, cute pics,” wrote one. “Salamat rahain,” wrote another. “Lovely picture Sir,” tweeted another fan.

Ajay married Kajol in February 1999 after dating since 1994. The two welcomed their first child, Nysa Devgan in 2003. Yug is their second child, born in September 2010. Both the kids are currently perusing their studies.

Recently, during an AMA session, Ajay was asked about his plans to launch Yug. A person asked, “Sir Yug ko kab launch kar rahe ho (when are you launching your son)? #AskBholaa.” Replying to the fan, Ajay posted a hilarious answer. He shared, “Launch ka pata nahi, abhi toh woh sahi time pe lunch karle wahi badi baat hai (Not sure about the launch but it would be a great deal if he eats his lunch on time).”

Ajay was last seen in self-directed Bholaa, which revolves around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

It is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi, which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Bholaa also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Vineet Kumar, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao. It has earned ₹72 crore at the box office.

He will be next seen in Maidaan. Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, Maidaan is a sports drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON