Bholaa box office day 11 collection: Ajay Devgn faces little competition from Aditya Roy Kapur's Gumraah

Ajay Devgn's directorial venture Bholaa got a boost on its second weekend as it earned ₹72.29 crore nett so far. The Hindi film, which also stars Ajay, Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal and Gajraj Rao, faced little to no competition from the thriller Gumraah, which was released on April 7. Directed by Vardhan Ketkar, Gumraah featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy. (Also read: Bholaa review: Ajay Devgn brings some slick but mindless action in this 'dark' thriller) Ajay Devgn's Bholaa was released on March 30 on the occasion of Ram Navnami.

On Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Lack of prominent film/s in the marketplace boosts the biz of Bholaa in Weekend 2 [ ₹12.31 cr]… Biz on [second] Sunday sees a spike thanks to the mass pockets… [Week 2] Friday ₹3.51 cr, Saturday ₹3.90 cr, Sunday ₹4.90 cr. Total: ₹72.29 cr. India biz. Bholaa has the advantage of an open run till Eid [KBKJ]… Growth in Weekend 2… Friday: 6.36 percent / Sat: 11.11percent / Sun: 25.64 percent.”

The Hindi film is a remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Tamil film Kaithi (2019). The film has benefitted from two holiday weekends. It was released on the extended long weekend of Ram Navnami on March 30 and this past weekend had the long three-day for Easter. Gumraah, which stars Aditya in his first-ever double role, failed to draw in audiences to the murder mystery. Interestingly, both films are remakes of recent south hits. Bholaa enjoys another nearly two-week run at the box office as Salman Khan's Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan hits theatres on April 21.

The Hindustan Times review of Bholaa read, "Bholaa is so fast-paced that one actually needs time to sink in an action sequence unfold onscreen before the next one comes up. Here, an engaging screenplay by Aamil Keeyan Khan, Ankush Singh, Sandeep Kewlani and Shriidhar Dubey does the trick. The action scenes one after the other don't look like disjointed pieces of a puzzle but cleverly placed to keep up the excitement high. Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has also written the original, is strong with an intriguing plot, but if you haven't seen Kaithi, then Bholaa ends up looking like a cat-and-mouse-chase between this truck being driven on endless roads across the state, and criminals lurking every few kilometres only to be evaded by Bholaa's might."

