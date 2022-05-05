Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn attends Dua Lipa's London concert, Janhvi Kapoor goes ‘OMG’. See pics

Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn was spotted at a concert in London. In the photos shared online by Nysa's friend Orhan Awatramani, she and her other friends are seen posing for the camera. The pictures are from Dua Lipa's concert in London which happened on May 3. Also Read: Nysa Devgn channels Catwoman in party pic with her friend, fans says she is 'just like her mommy' Kajol

Sharing the pictures from the concert, Orhan wrote, “Let’s end it like we should.. & .. say we’re good." In the first picture, Nysa, Orhan and their other friends are seen posing at the concert venue. In the last picture, Orhan and Nysa are seen walking on the road with their backs to the camera. Nysa is seen donning a black top, which she paired with matching fitted pants.

Janhvi Kapoor commented, “Omg Orhan has posted.” Actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor wrote, “Obsessed.” While one person said, “OMG! Is that Nysa?” many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Ajay got married to actor Kajol in 1999. In 2003, the couple welcomed their daughter Nysa Devgan and in 2010 their son Yug. Kajol often shares videos and photos on her social media featuring their kids.

Last month, in an interview with Film Companion, when Ajay was asked about Nysa's Bollywood debut, he said, “I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. she is abroad, she is studying right now.” Also Read: Nysa Devgn channels Catwoman in party pic with her friend, fans says she is 'just like her mommy' Kajol

Nysa is studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education. Earlier, she was in Singapore for three years during her final years of school. In March, fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a picture of Nysa on his Instagram handle.

