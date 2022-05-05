Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn attends Dua Lipa's London concert, Janhvi Kapoor goes ‘OMG’. See pics
bollywood

Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn attends Dua Lipa's London concert, Janhvi Kapoor goes ‘OMG’. See pics

Ajay  Devgn got married to actor Kajol in 1999. In 2003, the couple welcomed their daughter Nysa Devgan and in 2010 their son Yug.
Nysa Devgn parties in London.
Published on May 05, 2022 06:04 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn was spotted at a concert in London. In the photos shared online by Nysa's friend Orhan Awatramani, she and her other friends are seen posing for the camera. The pictures are from Dua Lipa's concert in London which happened on May 3. Also Read: Nysa Devgn channels Catwoman in party pic with her friend, fans says she is 'just like her mommy' Kajol

Sharing the pictures from the concert, Orhan wrote, “Let’s end it like we should.. & .. say we’re good." In the first picture, Nysa, Orhan and their other friends are seen posing at the concert venue. In the last picture, Orhan and Nysa are seen walking on the road with their backs to the camera. Nysa is seen donning a black top, which she paired with matching fitted pants.

RELATED STORIES

Janhvi Kapoor commented, “Omg Orhan has posted.” Actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor wrote, “Obsessed.” While one person said, “OMG! Is that Nysa?” many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Ajay got married to actor Kajol in 1999. In 2003, the couple welcomed their daughter Nysa Devgan and in 2010 their son Yug. Kajol often shares videos and photos on her social media featuring their kids.

Last month, in an interview with Film Companion, when Ajay was asked about Nysa's Bollywood debut, he said, “I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. she is abroad, she is studying right now.” Also Read: Nysa Devgn channels Catwoman in party pic with her friend, fans says she is 'just like her mommy' Kajol

Nysa is studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education. Earlier, she was in Singapore for three years during her final years of school. In March, fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a picture of Nysa on his Instagram handle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
nysa devgn
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP