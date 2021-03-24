Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ajay Devgn's new look reminds fans of Jonny Bairstow, Chacha Chaudhary
Actor Ajay Devgn's new look from what is reportedly an unreleased commercial, has surfaced on social media. Fans are wondering what it is all about.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Ajay Devgn new look seems to be from an advert.

Actor Ajay Devgn debuted a rare new look but not many expected it to be this drastic. On Wednesday, pictures of the actor in a thick, dark brown beard surfaced on social media, leaving his fans scratching their heads about its origins.

A paparazzo account shared a picture of Ajay with a thick beard, and an exasperated look on his face. He is wearing a baby blue shirt and a Bluetooth earphone. Shocked fans were quick to draw comparisons to bearded cricketers and beloved detectives.

"Half Jonny Bairstow," wrote one, mentioning how Ajay looks like the English cricketer. "Cha cha Chaudhary," thought another, while a third comment mentioned how he looked like a young Santa. "Blk hair and brown beard," noticed another.

Jonny Baistow and Chacha Chaudhary. Do you see any similarities?

Ajay himself has not offered many clues about the ad. On Wednesday, he took to Instagram to share a cryptic video of himself. In it, he is seen in a yellow shirt and dark sunglasses, saying, "How many times have I told you? Who are you calling Ajay? My name is Sudarshan. Su-dar-shan. SUDARSHAN!" He captioned the video, "Dua mein yaad rakhna, naam hai Sudarshan #EntertainmentKaAllRounder @disneyplushotstarvip ”

Recently, another advertisement featuring Ajay with Shah Rukh Khan had gone viral. The two came together for a new advertisement for a pan masala brand. While Ajay has long been associated with the brand, Shah Rukh's entry got a lot of attention from their fans. However, not all of it was positive.

Also read: Neetu Kapoor gifts Neha Kakkar 'shagun ka lifafa' for her wedding on Indian Idol: 'This is from me and Rishi ji'

Ajay was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with his wife Kajol and actor Saif Ali Khan, last year. His upcoming releases include Bhuj: The Pride of India, and SS Rajamouli's RRR. He also reunites with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi, set to release later this year. He also has movies such as Maidaan, Mayday and Golmaal 5 in the pipeline.

Ajay will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. He has a special appearance in the film, which is headlined by Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

