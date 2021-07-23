Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ajay Devgn's Singham completes 10 years: 'It is a salute to our police force who selflessly are serving the nation'
bollywood

Ajay Devgn's Singham completes 10 years: 'It is a salute to our police force who selflessly are serving the nation'

As Singham turned 10, Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to celebrate the occasion and called the film a "passion" and an "emotion". He also had a word of praise for the police force.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Ajay Devgn starred as police inspector Bajirao Singham in Rohit Shetty's Singham.

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Thursday marked 10 years of his blockbuster cop-drama Singham and said the film is a "salute" to the police force of the country.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham was a remake of the 2010 Tamil film of the same name helmed by Hari Gopalakrishnan.

The Hindi version featured Ajay as the fearless police inspector Bajirao Singham. Singham also starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj as the main antagonist.

Ajay took to Instagram and shared a clip from the film, writing its popular dialogue, "Jismein hai dum, toh fakt Bajirao Singham (Bajirao Singham is the only one with courage)."

"Singham is not just a film. It is a passion, an emotion. It is a salute to our police force who selflessly, with complete sincerity and honesty, are serving the nation," the 52-year-old wrote.

Ajay also thanked the film's team for mounting such a memorable project.

"I want to thank the team and all the fans for the super successful 10 years of Singham. And dedicate it to all the frontline workers out there," he added.

The film's success led to Rohit and Ajay making a sequel, Singham Returns, which released in 2014 and also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Rohit then directed a spin-off to Singham in 2018, titled Simmba.

Also read: Gehana Vasisth says Raj Kundra was working on new app, had cast Shamita Shetty in a film

The film -- with a cameo by Ajay -- was headlined by Ranveer Singh, featuring as Simmba Bhalerao, a corrupt cop hailing from Shivgarh, the same town as Singham.

Rohit is currently awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi, a part of his "cop universe" films Singham and Simmba.

Sooryavanshi features superstar Akshay Kumar as a cop, with Ajay and Ranveer joining him in extended cameos.

