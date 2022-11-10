Ajay Devgn says Tabu likes 'bald boys' as they roast each other on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Watch fun video

Ajay Devgn and Tabu, who are currently promoting their upcoming film Drishyam 2, visited the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 recently. They took part in a fun quiz hosted by Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa host Maniesh Paul and did not miss out on any opportunity to roast each other. While Ajay made fun of Tabu's choices regarding men, Tabu made fun of him not going to college. Also read: Farah Khan hosts pyjama party to celebrate Tabu's birthday, Shilpa Shetty says she kicked them out by 11 pm. See pics

Colors TV shared a promo of the episode on social media, along with the caption, “Ajay aur Tabu kar rahe hai ek doosre ki mazedaar baaton ko expose (Ajay and Tabu are revealing fun facts about each other). Are you ready to enjoy this fun moment).” The promo shows Tabu and Ajay sitting opposite each other on stage. They are required to answer questions about each other and write the answers on a black board.

As Maniesh asks Ajay to name one quality Tabu wants in her boyfriend, he replies in Hindi, “She would deny what I have written but this is the truth.” Tabu warns him to not expose anything if he is afraid. Maniesh reads out his answer on the board, which read: 'bald boys'. Tabu threw the chalk at Ajay in reaction to his answer. Upon her turn, Tabu is asked to name Ajay's crush in college. She answered, “He never went to college.” Even show judge Madhuri Dixit was left in splits on seeing them make fun of each other.

Tabu and Ajay have been friends since their college days. They have appeared together in films such as Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Thakshak, Drishyam, Golmaal Again and De De Pyaar De. She has often credited him for being the reason behind her not getting married.

She had told Mumbai Mirror in a 2017 interview, "He was my cousin Sameer Arya’s neighbour and close buddy, a part of my growing up years and that has laid the foundation of our relationship. When I was young, Sameer and Ajay would spy on me, follow me around and threaten to beat up any boys who are caught talking to me. They were the big bullies and if I am single today, it is because of Ajay. I hope he repents and regrets what he did.”

