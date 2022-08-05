Ajay Devgn shares glam pictures of Kajol to wish her on birthday, fan says 'biwi ka khauf'

Ajay Devgn made sure to wish Kajol on her 48th birthday in the best way possible. Exactly at midnight, Ajay shared a sweet birthday message for Kajol on Instagram, along with a video which had glamorous pictures of her in a red gown with a thigh high slit. Also read: Happy Birthday Kajol: How she fell in love with Ajay Devgn, convinced her dad for their marriage

Sharing the video, Ajay wrote, “When she calls, I never fail to pick up (wink emoji). Happy birthday dearest @kajol.” The video opens with Ajay holding a cellphone with Kajol calling. As soon as he picks up the phone, it is followed by a montage of her candid pictures in a red gown.

Ajay is known for his social media interaction with Kajol that is usually filled with sarcasm or humour. A fan reacted to his latest post by writing, “Sir it's call Biwi ka Khauf (fear of the wife).” Another one said, “Haan kyunki agar phone nhi uthaoge to biwi ko gussa ho jayegi (If you don't pick her call, she will be upset).”

Ajay and Kajol are known for their humour and don't mind making fun of each other on social media. Just last month, Ajay shared Kajol's funny video on social media to wish his fans on World Listening Day. The video showed Ajay calmly sipping his coffee as a fast-forwarded video of Kajol talking at an event played in between. He captioned it, “Celebrating #WorldListeningDay today and everyday.”

Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in 1999. They are parents to daughter Nysa Devgan and son Yug Devgan. The couple was last seen together playing husband and wife in the period drama, Tanhaji. The 2020 film was a blockbuster with collections of over ₹300 crore.

Ajay and Kajol were also a riot during their joint appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2018. When host Karan Johar had asked Ajay to name an actor who would look good opposite Kajol, he had reacted, “As a son?" This left her fuming.

