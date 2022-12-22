Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan take us on a nostalgic trip to their Kachche Dhaage days in this unseen pic

Ajay Devgn has shared a rare unseen picture from the sets of his 1999 film Kachche Dhaage. The film starred Ajay, Saif Ali Khan, Manisha Koirala and Namrata Shirodkar and was directed by Milan Luthria. Fans loved the picture which took them to Saif and Ajay's younger years. Also read: Ajay Devgn’s first look from Bholaa unveiled in motion poster, fans think it also features Akshay Kumar. Watch

The picture shows Ajay and Saif sitting during a break when the film was being shot in the deserts of Rajasthan. Ajay played a smuggler who delivered good across the India-Pakistan border. Saif is seen in googles, holding a cigarette in one hand and sporting a headband.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ajay wrote, “This picture was forwarded to me by a fan. Taken on the sets of Kachche Dhaage (1999). A film in which Saif and I were on the run. Manisha Koirala & Namrata Shirodkar were our leading ladies. It had an evergreen music track by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan saab. The memory needed some jogging but it was fun taking that trip. #ThrowbackThursday #TinuVerma.”

Ajay Devgn has shared an unseen pic on Instagram.

Many fans wrote “old is gold” in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Ajay Devgn superb year 1999. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Big Hit, Kachche Dhaage & Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet Hit.” Another wrote, “I love that movie you are so serious and Saif was funny.”

Ajay and Saif later went on to work in war film L.O.C. Kargil and Omkara. They were last seen in 2020 blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. While Ajay was in the titular role, Saif played the antagonist in the OM Raut directorial.

Both Ajay and Saif continue to be active in their careers. Saif was last seen in Vikram Vedha and will now be seen as an antagonist in Om Raut's Adipurush. Ajay is currently gearing up for his upcoming release, Bholaa.

Manisha Koirala was last seen in 99 Songs and will now be seen in Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada. Namrata Shirodkar was last seen in 2004 film Bride and Prejudice. She is married to actor Mahesh Babu and the two have two kids, Sitara and Gautham Ghattamaneni.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON