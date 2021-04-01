Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ajay Devgn spotted in Mumbai, asks a person to wear a mask. Watch
Ajay Devgn spotted in Mumbai, asks a person to wear a mask. Watch

In a new video that has landed online, Ajay Devgn is seen getting into his swanky Rolls Royce car. He can also be seen telling a person to wear a mask. Watch here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 02:15 PM IST
Ajay Devgn has been shooting for Maidaan, MayDay and Gangubai Kathiawadi in Mumbai.(Varinder Chawla)

Actor Ajay Devgn is one of the most successful and busy actors in Bollywood. On Wednesday, he was spotted in Mumbai after a film shoot. As he left the venue, Ajay asked a person to wear a mask. Also seen was his fancy car, reportedly a Rolls Royce.

In a video that has surfaced online, Ajay is seen leaving a place, with his mask firmly in place. There are a number of people around him. He moves towards his vehicle and gets in. On the way, he tells a person: "Mask pehen, mask (wear a mask)."

In 2019, Ajay had reportedly bought a Rolls Royce Cullinan worth 6.95 crore. Apart from this, he also owns Land Rover Range Rover, a BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, Volvo XC90, and a modified Toyota Celica.

Many fans wrote in the comments box; one called him "mass maharaja" while another said "Ajay sir king".

A couple of days ago, a viral Delhi brawl video had surfaced online where a man fighting outside a pub was mistaken for Ajay over social media. The actor had tweeted to clarify.

He wrote, "Some 'doppelganger' of mine seems to have got into trouble I've been getting concerned calls. Just clarifying, I've not traveled anywhere. All reports regarding me being in any brawl are baseless. Happy Holi."

Also read: Maheep Kapoor remembers competing with Namrata Shirodkar for Miss India 1993 title, Malaika Arora has an epic reaction

Earlier, the Tanhaji star's team had also issued a statement on social media. The statement had said: "Post the promotion of Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior in January 2020, Ajay Devgn has not visited Delhi. So media reports of a brawl involving the superstar outside a Delhi pub are absolutely baseless and untrue."

"We request news agencies and media picking this up to please note that Mr Devgn has been in Mumbai the entire time shooting for Maidaan, MayDay and Gangubai Kathiawadi and he hasn`t set foot in the Capital in 14 months. Request all media to please cross-check before putting out anything," the statement had added.

(With ANI inputs)

