Ajay Devgn buys Rolls Royce Cullinan worth Rs 6.95 cr, is the third Indian to own the luxury SUV

bollywood

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:29 IST

Actor Ajay Devgn has joined an exclusive club of Indians who own the Rolls Royce Cullinan, according to reports. The luxury SUV comes with a price tag of Rs 6.95 crore, and counts among its owners billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and T-Series mogul Bhushan Kumar.

Besides the Rolls Royce, Devgn already owns a Land Rover Range Rover, a BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, Volvo XC90, and a modified Toyota Celica, among others. He was the first owner of a Maserati Quattroporte in India, and earlier this year, he won an Audi S5 Sportback for giving a witty answer on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee with Karan.

Other Indian celebrities who own Rolls Royce include Akshay Kumar, Chiranjeevi and Adi Godrej, each of whom has a seventh generation Rolls Royce Phantom. Actor Amitabh Bachchan, meanwhile, was gifted the same model by filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, according to GQ.

NDTV Car and Bike notes that the Cullinan, the first SUV from the luxury British car manufacturer, is made to suit the specifications of its owner. It has a 6.8-litre V12 petrol engine that produces 560 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque. The car can go from 0-100 kmph in under five seconds, and has a regulated top speed of 249 kmph.

Also read: Forget Koffee With Karan hamper, Ajay Devgn wins an Audi for his witty reply on Karan Johar’s show

Devgn’s Cullinan is said to be blue in colour. Rolls Royce offers its customers a variety of customisation options, including seat configuration. The 50-year-old actor has delivered a string of box office hits in recent years. He most recently appeared in Total Dhamaal and De De Pyaar De, and will next be seen in Turram Khan, Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior, Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and RRR.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 12:28 IST