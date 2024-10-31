Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 banned in Saudi Arabia - Here is the reason

Saudi censor board bans Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

The film censor board in Saudi Arabia is pretty strict and often bans films that do not adhere to their guidelines. The country usually bans movies that have religiously sensitive or sexually explicit content, especially those themes which go against local customs. Some films are modified to meet Saudi standards, while others get completely banned.

The report stated that, while Singham Again is banned in the Middle-Eastern nation due to the portrayal of “religious conflict”, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is banned as the board objected to “homosexual references.” However, both the films will release in rest of UAE.

About Singham Again

Singham Again is the third sequel of the cop franchise featuring Ajay in the titular role. The film is also the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The films is based around the theme of Ramayan, in which Lord Ram travelled to Lanka in search of Goddess Sita when she was abducted by Raavan. Ajay's DCP Bajirao Singham, Kareena Kapoor's Avni and Arjun Kapoor's Danger Lanka's characters have parallels to Ram, Sita and Raavan respectively. Tiger Shroff's ACP Satya Bali is inspired by Lakshman from Valmiki's Ramayan, while Ranveer Singh's Simmba is based on Lord Hanuman.

Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff and Ravi Kishan also play pivotal roles in the action-drama. Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi also has an extended cameo in the film. Salman Khan's cameo as Chulbul Pandey has so far been kept under wraps. However, Akshay recently teased about it by sharing a picture with Singham Again team and mentioning, “Chulbul” in the caption.

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third installment in the horror-comedy franchise. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, the movie also features Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz and others in pivotal characters. Contrary to the usual plot, this time there are two Manjulikas played by Vidya and Madhuri.

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are scheduled to release on November 1.