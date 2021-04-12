'Ajeeb lagta hai': Janhvi Kapoor embarrassed as paparazzi ask her to pose at the Mumbai airport, watch

Janhvi Kapoor is on the move again. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday evening, hurrying to catch a flight. The Roohi star was seen wearing a casual ensemble - a pair of ripped jeans and a white tee with one end of it tied into a knot - as she made her way to the departure gate.

Paparazzi spotted Janhvi hop off her car and handing directives to her driver before she turned for the cameras. Janhvi was heard telling the paparazzi that it was getting late and began to move towards the entrance. When the paparazzi persuaded her to pose, Janhvi said, "Bahut ajeeb lagta hai aise airport pe (it feels awkward to pose like this at the airport)."

The actor has been on her feet lately. She recently flew to the United States to spend time with her sister. The Kapoor sisters were in Los Angeles before they headed for New York. Janhvi returned home only to head out of the country again.

She became the latest celebrity to have visited the Maldives last week. Janhvi was joined by her gang at the exotic location and has been sharing pictures from her visit. She turned into an "Island girl" when she sported a printed bikini for a picture. She also shared a picture of the gang from their visit on her Instagram Stories on Sunday evening and used Salman Khan's Tujhe Aksa Beach Ghuma Doon in the background.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma asks 'is happy Monday an oxymoron' in joyful new pic. See here

Janhvi also left fans in splits when she shared a throwback video from her gym. The actor was seen singing Katrina Kaif's Sheila Ki Jawaani to keep herself motivated during her workout session.

Janhvi completed the filming of Good Luck Jerry. She is expected to resume work on Dostana 2. The movie also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead.