Janhvi Kapoor sings Katrina Kaif's Sheila Ki Jawani to stay motivated at gym, watch video

Janhvi Kapoor has offered a filmy tip to stay motivated at the gym. The Dhadak star took to her Instagram Stories and shared a hilarious throwback video where she is seen attempting to work out but clearly not in the mood for it.

The actor, performing an exercise while her trainer recorded her, was heard singing Tees Maar Khan's hit song Sheila Ki Jawani. The popular dance number is picturised on Katrina Kaif. Sharing the video, Janhvi said, "Gym tip: visualise Sheila when in need of motivation," before adding, "And if that doesn't work then go home." She used the hashtags, "#majortbt" and "#missing".

Janhvi recently returned from her trip to the Maldives. The actor, who became the latest Bollywood star to have visited the holiday destination, shared pictures from her trip. On Sunday, she shared a picture of her squad posing at the island while she added a hint of Mumbai to the picture by using the song Tujhe Aksa Beach Ghuma Doon in the background.

She also shared a picture wearing a colourful printed bikini and called herself an "Island girl." Her sister, Khushi Kapoor, took to the comments section and wrote, "Mermaid vibes". Ahead of her Maldives trip, she spent some time with Khushi in the US. The siblings were in Los Angeles for a while before spending time in New York.

Janhvi has had a few busy months before her international trips. She was seen promoting her recently released movie Roohi. Janhvi starred alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She played a woman who was possessed by a ghost. Janhvi also wrapped her upcoming movie Good Luck Jerry last month. The young star also has Dostana 2, with Kartik Aaryan in lead, in the pipeline.

