Janhvi Kapoor brought Mumbai vibes to the Maldives: 'Tujhe Aksa Beach Ghuma Du'

Days after returning from the Maldives, actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared a new picture with her squad. She took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to post a group picture, with the song Tujhe Aksa Beach Ghuma Du, originally picturised on Salman Khan, playing in the background.

Janhvi wore the same bikini that she'd sported in her latest Instagram post, in which she called herself an "Island girl." Janhvi wrote in an earlier Instagram post that she had finally decided to jump aboard the 'Maldives bandwagon' and that the popular destination was worth 'the hype'.

Janhvi Kapoor poses with her squad.

She had also posted pictures of herself in a monokini, which she described as 'iridescent'. Another picture, which showed her posing with her friends on wooden walkway, showed them 'trying to spell LAME' with their hands.

Janhvi's stylist, who also accompanied her to the Maldives, took to her Instagram account to post new pictures of the actor wearing a white bikini top and orange shorts. She posed against the setting sun.

The actor had recently returned from the US, where she visited her sister Khushi, who is a student there. Janhvi and Khushi were first in Los Angeles, and then in New York.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor shares swimsuit pics from Maldives vacation, fans say these pictures are 'blessing my eyes'

Janhvi made her film debut with 2018's Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, and followed it up with an appearance in Zoya Akhtar's short film in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories. She then played the lead role in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, also released on Netflix, and appeared with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in Roohi. She has concluded filming Good Luck Jerry and will soon resume work on Dostana 2, with Kartik Aaryan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON