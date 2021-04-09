IND USA
Janhvi Kapoor is back in Maldives for yet another vacation.
Janhvi Kapoor is back in Maldives for yet another vacation.
Janhvi Kapoor shares swimsuit pics from Maldives vacation, fans say these pictures are blessing my eyes'

  • Check out the gorgeous pictures of Janhvi Kapoor, in a monokini, posing with a gorgeous background of the sunset sky.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 07:30 AM IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is back to the beach island for yet another vacation, has treated fans to a gorgeous picture of herself posing in a blue monokini in Maldives. Janhvi's pics also gave a glimpse of the sunset.

Janhvi can be seen looking back at the camera, smiling, as she poses in an iridescent monokini in one of the images. A few other pics capture the actor's beauty, alongside the awe-inspiring nature around her --the serene blue water and the beautiful sunset sky.

She captioned the post as, "Iridescence" and added a rainbow emoji. Janhvi's Roohi co-star Varun Sharma, among more than nine lakh fans, liked the post. Many of her fans took to the comment section to adore the pics and left heart and heart-shaped eyes emojis on the post.


One wrote, "These pictures are blessing my eyes," and added a fire emoji. Another fan commented, "You killing me baby."

Last Sunday, Janhvi had shared pictures showcasing her outing in New York City with sister Khushi. She posted a few images with Khushi. The sisters posed together on a dining table while enjoying their meal. A picture also showed a picturesque view of a sunny day featuring the skyscraper buildings in NYC and a clouded sky.

Also read: Riteish posts funny acceptance speech for 'not being nominated' at awards show

Janhvi was most recently seen in Roohi, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film marked the first-ever collaboration of Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi. The horror-comedy also became the first film to hit theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with Covid-19 safety protocols put in place.

