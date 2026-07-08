Akanksha Choudhary mocks Shilpa Shinde's Bigg Boss 11 win on Lock Upp: ‘You can’t win by rolling rotis here’

The temperatures are soaring high in Lock Upp. In the new promo of the Netflix reality show, Akanksha Choudhary and Shilpa Shinde are seen having a huge showdown. During the heated argument, Akanksha took a dig at Shilpa's stint on Bigg Boss 11 and quipped that she won the reality show by "making rotis."

'You won the last show by rolling rotis'

Akanksha Choudhary takes a dig at Shilpa Shinde's Bigg Boss 11 stint.

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In the promo, Akanksha is seen engaging in a fiery altercation with Shilpa. She says, "Pichle show mein rotiyaan bailte bailte show jeete the, yahan rotiyaan bailne waala system nahi hai madam (You won the last show by rolling rotis, there no system of wooing people by making rotis here)."

Akanksha mocked Shilpa by hinting that she won Bigg Boss 11 merely by winning over fellow contestants through kitchen duties and making rotis for them. She further yelled, cautioning Shilpa that Lock Upp 2 demands an entirely different approach.

As Akanksha continued shouting at Shilpa, other contestants, including Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda, stepped in to diffuse the situation. They reminded Akanksha to respect Shilpa's seniority in the industry, saying, "She is very senior to us." However, Akanksha refused to back down and replied, "Bhaad mein jaaye seniority (to hell with seniority)."

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{{^usCountry}} Akanksha also made a personal jab at Shilpa, saying, "If you have children of your own, you did understand all this." Yogesh Rawat also joined the argument and strongly defended Akanksha, asserting that seniority doesn't matter to him. Reacting to the chaos, Shilpa sarcastically remarked, "So sad." About Shilpa Shinde {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akanksha also made a personal jab at Shilpa, saying, "If you have children of your own, you did understand all this." Yogesh Rawat also joined the argument and strongly defended Akanksha, asserting that seniority doesn't matter to him. Reacting to the chaos, Shilpa sarcastically remarked, "So sad." About Shilpa Shinde {{/usCountry}}

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Shilpa Shinde has been at the centre of controversy recently after she confessed to filing false sexual harassment allegations against Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli. On the show, several contestants passed judgment on Shilpa's case, with only Akanksha Chamola speaking in her favour.

Defending herself, Shilpa said, "I used Sam, daam dhand bhed. I didn't misuse the law, I used it. If you say I twisted the law to turn it in my favour, then you are the same people who light candles after a woman dies, saying she didn't fight for herself. He's good to me. 9 saal ke baad mujhe gidgidake vapas show main liya hai. Kyun liya? (He begged me to return after 9 years? Why did he do so?)"

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When Yogesh refused to change his opinion, Shilpa ended the conversation by saying, "I am right, you are just a kid. You'll realise when something like this happens to you."