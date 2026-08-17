‘Akha Bollywood ek taraf aur Emraan Hashmi ek taraf’: Actor's wife Parveen Hashmi on Awarapan 2 success

Awarapan 2 has made a roaring start at the box office. The Emraan Hashmi film, which released in theatres last Friday, crossed ₹100 crore in its opening weekend, marking one of his biggest successes. The actor's wife, Parveen Hashmi, took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note on this occasion, celebrating Emraan and his journey in the film industry.

‘He kept showing up, kept working and kept believing’

Emraan Hashmi on the promotional poster of Awarapan 2.

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Parveen began, “It has taken Emi 23 years to get here today... 23 years of patience, dedication, faith, surrender, countless blessings and prayers!! There were Fridays that brought incredible highs, and there were Fridays that brought heartbreak and disappointment, but he never allowed any of it to stop him from moving forward. He kept showing up, kept working and kept believing that all the hard work would pay off someday!! Inshallah.”

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{{^usCountry}} She went on to add, “I have watched him put his heart and soul into all his projects. And now even with these incredible numbers and all this love pouring in people around me keep asking, “How is he still so grounded and so calm?” This is what makes him different!! And maybe that’s why this line, “Akha Bollywood ek taraf aur Emraan Hashmi ek taraf (reference to The Bads of Bollywood)”, resonates so deeply with the industry and his fans.” ‘I’ve seen what goes on behind the scenes’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She went on to add, “I have watched him put his heart and soul into all his projects. And now even with these incredible numbers and all this love pouring in people around me keep asking, “How is he still so grounded and so calm?” This is what makes him different!! And maybe that’s why this line, “Akha Bollywood ek taraf aur Emraan Hashmi ek taraf (reference to The Bads of Bollywood)”, resonates so deeply with the industry and his fans.” ‘I’ve seen what goes on behind the scenes’ {{/usCountry}}

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Praising his dedication, Parveen said, “I’ve seen what goes on behind the scenes every single day... studying his scripts, learning his dialogues (some of them in Telugu!), practising scenes behind closed doors, eating right, exercising and taking care of himself. These were just some of the things he did every single day, religiously. Nothing would break his routine, not even on holidays!! 😂 We all know this very well. And today, looking at all the love and the response he’s getting, I couldn’t be more grateful and thankful for this day..He truly deserves it !!”

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“And this is coming from someone who has probably been his biggest critic. Today, I’m just incredibly proud. What a beautiful moment this is!!! So never give up on your dreams guys. Stay focused, stay disciplined, just keep looking at the bigger picture and enjoy the journey,” she concluded.

About Awarapan 2

The success of Awarapan 2 is even more significant when compared to the 2007 original. While Awarapan did not make a major impact at the box office during its theatrical run and was considered a major flop, the film gradually gained a loyal following and became a cult favourite over the years. It had only managed a lifetime collection of ₹13 crore. The sequel surpassed the lifetime collection of the original film on the first day of its release.

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Produced by Vishesh Bhatt and directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 features Emraan Hashmi once again in the role of Shivam Pandit. Other main characters in this movie include Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. The ensemble cast includes Puran Gabbi, Anirudh Rawal, Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar.