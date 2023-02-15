Akhilendra Mishra: Javed Khan Amrohi didn’t get what he deserved from the film industry

Actor Akhilendra Mishra is surprised at how everyone has started talking about actor Javed Khan Amrohi after his demise when there was conversation since the past one year when he was bed-ridden at his home. In fact, he feels Bollywood failed to give him the right due.

Javed Khan Amrohi, best known for his performance in popular films such as TV show Nukkad, Andaz Apna Apna (1994) and Lagaan (2001), died on Tuesday at a Mumbai hospital. He died due to lung failure.

“It is a huge loss. He was a brilliant actor. He was my senior. In the initial days of my career, I did so many plays with him. I did theatre with him. He had so much knowledge to share with young actors. He had a warm personality,” says Mishra, who collaborated with him frequently.

He also starred with him in the film, Lagaan. Opening up about his health, the actor shares, “He was not well for the past two-three years, and was bed-ridden since the past one year as he had trouble breathing and talking. He had an issue with his lungs. What has happened is so sad”.

At the moment, he is shocked at how everyone has started to talk about him now. “This is the most surprising and shocking aspect of the industry. When the person is no more, everyone starts talking about the person, how talented he was, usse phele no one is concerned about where that person is, how is that person doing, or doesn the person need any financial help. This is the trend here,” says the actor, who is sad that he could not go to his cremation because of his ill-health.

In fact, Mishra says his talent was not utilised in the industry. “The industry didn’t utilise his actual talent, but slotted him. They saw his height and slotted him as a comedian, and used his talent like that in the films. His actual talent was visible in theatre, not in films. His talent wasn’t used at all in the films, nor did he get what he deserved. And it is really sad,” he concludes.

