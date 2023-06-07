Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday to shoot at Red Fort, Sunder Nursery, DU for their next project

After travelling across several states in India for the shoot of his upcoming project — C Sankaran Nair biopic — actor Akshay Kumar, along with Ananya Panday has set his base in Delhi for the next few days to wrap up the remaining shoot schedule of this Karan Singh Tyagi directed project.

Earlier this week, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday were spotted shooting for the project in old Delhi

Earlier this week, Kumar was spotted during morning hours shooting near Jama Masjid in Old Delhi area, while Panday joined him later in the day. Now, we have learnt that the two, along with the film’s team are now headed to Haryana for four days.

“Akshay and Ananya have a long shooting schedule in Delhi. They shot for a very small portion of the film in old Delhi yesterday. They have now gone to Rewari district in Haryana to wrap up some major sequences,” says a source, adding, “The actors will be shooting at the Rewari railway station and Rewari Railway Heritage Museum. Once that’s done, they will , and then they will return to the national capital and will be stationed here till June 22-23.”

As for their Delhi shoot itinerary, Kumar and Panday will shoot at popular locations including Red Fort, Sundar Nursery and some sequences are planned in colleges in North Campus area as well.

“The film’s team is panning their camera towards multiple sides of the national capital. After capturing the essence of old Delhi, they will also add a historic touch with a shoot planned at Red Fort, and then showing the lush greenery of the city with Sundar Nursery and the vibrancy with Delhi University area,” informs the source.

While Delhi summer is its peak and the actors have most sequences to be shot mostly daytime shoot, the source further says: “The team is not fretting about the weather condition in the city, but enjoying their time here while shooting.”

