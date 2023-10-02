Akshay Kumar announces new film Sky Force on Gandhi Jayanti; shares teaser of film about 'India's deadliest air strike'

Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday announced his new movie Sky Force on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Taking to Instagram, Akshay posted a brief clip and informed his fans that the film will release next year. (Also Read | Mission Raniganj trailer: Sardarji Akshay Kumar is in a race against time to rescue miners. Watch)

Sky Force date announcement

Akshay Kumar will be seen in Sky Force.

The nearly one-minute-long video started with a voiceover threatening India ahead of the 1965 war. The text in the video read, "Muhammad Ayub Khan, president of Pakistan, 6th September 1965, India-Pakistan war." It was followed by an old video of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri responding to the threat. Next, the words in the video read, "The untold true story of India's first and deadliest air strike."

About Sky Force

Sky Force has been directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur. Sky Force, which stars Akshay Kumar, will mark Veer Pahariya's Bollywood debut. The film will release in theatres on October 2, 2024. The film has been presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan. It has been written by Sandeep Kewlani.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay wrote in the caption, "Aaj Gandhi-Shastri Jayanti ke din saara desh keh raha hai (Today on the day of Gandhi-Shastri Jayanti, the whole country is saying) – Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyaan, Jai Anusadhan. No better day than today to announce the incredible story of Sky Force: Our untold story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike. Give it love, please. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat. Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, Sky Force takes flight in cinemas on 2nd October 2024."

Akshay reportedly filmed for Sky Force in August

In August, Akshay was seen shooting in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh for a film. He was spotted riding a motorcycle amidst heavy security. A sea of fans thronged the ground in order to catch a glimpse of the actor. Akshay waved at his fans, while riding the bike. He could not meet them personally as they were standing behind the fence. Reportedly, Akshay was then shooting Sky Force.

Akshay's upcoming films

Fans will see Akshay in several movies in the next few months including the upcoming survival drama Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. Starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles, the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 6. Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, Mission Ranignaj is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor.

Apart from this, Akshay will also be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama Soorarai Pottru. He also has an action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film Housefull 5 in the pipeline.

