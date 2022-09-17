Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan wish PM Narendra Modi on birthday: 'Harbinger of acche din'

Celebrities including Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Nimrat Kaur, among others, wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. The PM celebrated his 72nd birthday on Saturday. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut calls PM Modi ‘most powerful man on this planet’)

Taking to Twitter, Anupam Kher posted a video of Narendra Modi taking oath as the PM. He wrote in Hindi, "Respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji! Happy Birthday to you! May the Lord grant you a long and healthy life! You are trying your best to fulfill the responsibility of your oath! Will keep doing it for years! Thanks for your leadership! Happy Birthday Prime Minister #Modiji!"

Anil Kapoor, on Twitter, shared pictures from when he met the PM. He wrote, "A very Happy Birthday to the man who has put India on the world map in a way we could never have imagined... the harbinger of acche din (good days), the leader of our proud nation. May you live long and stay healthy! @narendramodi."

Akshay Kumar posted a throwback picture of himself with the PM as they shared a conversation. He wrote on Twitter, "Your vision, your warmth, and your capacity to work…just some of the many things that I find deeply inspiring. Happy Birthday, @narendramodi ji. Wish you health, happiness and a glorious year ahead."

Kangana Ranaut shared a photo of herself with PM Modi on Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Happy birthday honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi. From selling tea on railway platforms as a child to becoming the most powerful man on this planet, what an incredible journey… we wish you a long, long life, but like Rama, like Krishna, Like Gandhi, you are immortal. Now etched forever in the conscious of this nation and beyond. You will love forever. Nothing can erase your legacy that’s why I call you an Avatar… blessed to have you as our leader.”

Sunny Deol shared a photo as shook hands with PM Modi. He wrote, "Wishing Dear Prime Minister @narendramodiji an abundance of health and a great year ahead." Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Wishing our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji on his birthday." Nimrat Kaur tweeted, "Here’s wishing our honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji a very very happy birthday. May the coming year bring with it the best of health and prosperity.#HappyBirthdayModiji."

Ajay Devgn tweeted a photo with the PM in which the actor smiled while looking at a book. Ajay captioned the post in both Hindi and English, "Happy Birthday honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi. Your leadership inspires (national flag emoji) and me. Wishing you good health and a great year ahead Sir. @PMOIndia." Tweeting a photo of the PM, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Wishing our Hon Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji a very happy birthday. May god bless you with great health and long life Sir. #HappyBirthdayModiji."

PM Narendra Modi is the 14th prime minister of India and has been holding the post since 2014. He was Gujarat's chief minister from 2001 to 2014.

