Akshay Kumar calls Twinkle Khanna ‘my trophy wife’ after she wins award for her book

Actor Akshay Kumar has reacted after his wife-author Twinkle Khanna won an award for her book Welcome to Paradise. Twinkle's book was chosen as the winner in the Popular Fiction category of Crossword Book Award 2024. She shared a long post on Instagram. (Also Read | Ajay Devgn has a hilarious response to Akshay Kumar's take on their wedding anniversaries) Akshay Kumar shared a post for Twinkle Khanna.

Akshay calls Twinkle ‘trophy wife’

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Akshay wrote, "My trophy wife-literally (laughing emoji). But she earns her own accolades. So proud of my Crossword Popular Choice Award winner (kissing face emoji)."

Akshay Kumar shared a note on his Instagram Stories.

Twinkle shared a post after winning award

On Monday, Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram and posted a video as she received her award. She also gave a peek at her trophy sitting on a table next to her book and her pet dog Mr Jeeves. She added Queen's We Are The Champions as the background music.

Twinkle's dog was rushed to hospital at midnight

She captioned the post, "Last night, Welcome to Paradise won the Crossword Book Award 2024 in the Popular Fiction category and I decided to celebrate. Among the goodies in one of the hampers was a chocolate cake. I sliced a piece, left it on the coffee table, and when I came back—Mr Jeeves, had consumed it. This led to a midnight dash to the vet to get my 'celebration' pumped out of his stomach."

"These things only happen to me, which is why I’ll never run out of stories. Mr Jeeves is a little tired but fine, and so am I. A big shout out to my friend and editor, @chikisarkar We fight over every story but, dare I say, produce some winners. PS Since Freddie Mercury and his music play a prominent role in Welcome to Paradise, I thought this was the perfect song," concluded her note.

About Twinkle

In 2015, Twinkle had released her first non-fiction book, Mrs Funnybones. Her second book was The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, a collection of short stories. Twinkle's third book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving, made her the highest-selling female author in India on 2018, according to Nielsen BookScan India. Her fourth book, Welcome to Paradise, was released in 2023.

In 2022, Twinkle went to pursue her Masters in Fiction Writing at the Goldsmiths, University of London; she completed her degree recently. Twinkle has been married to Akshay since January 2001; they share two children – son Aarav and daughter Nitara.