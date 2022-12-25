Akshay Kumar dances to a Christmas song and plays guitar in Goa, Twinkle Khanna is ‘glad' she didn't witness it. Watch

Actor Akshay Kumar joined in the Christmas celebrations with his family in Goa. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Akshay posted a video as he pretended to play the guitar. He also danced and lipsynced to a Christmas song. Akshay wore a black vest, blue trousers, and dark sunglasses. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar takes daughter Nitara for Avatar The Way Of Water screening, days after praising it on Twitter. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the clip, the actor stood on a deck near a swimming pool with the musical instrument. As he grooved to Jose Feliciano's I Wanna Wish You A Merry Christmas, a person recorded the clip from inside the swimming pool.

Akshay captioned the post, "POV: Christmas vibes in Goa. Where nothing stays still - neither me, nor the camera (smiling Christmas tree, and Santa Claus emojis)." He also added the hashtags--Christmas 2022, family and holidays.

Reacting to the post, his wife, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna commented, "I am so glad I was in the room and did not witness this (laughing emoji)." Actor Diana Penty added laughing and raised hands emojis and wrote, "Merry Christmas Sir." Fans also dropped comments with a person saying, "The best Christmas gift from Mr K to fans."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akshay tied the knot with Twinkle in 2001. They became parents to two children-- son Aarav Kumar and daughter Nitara Kumar. While the couple welcomed Aarav in 2002, Nitara was born in 2012.

Akshay was recently seen in an action-adventure film Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez which got decent responses at the box office. He will be next seen in an upcoming entertainer film Selfiee along with Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty and in Aanand L Rai's next Gorkha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Akshay unveiled his look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from Mahesh Manjrekar's upcoming film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. This will mark Akshay's debut in Marathi cinema. Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, produced by Vaseem Qureshi, is set to be released in cinemas on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Akshay also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tiger Shroff. As per the film's team, Prithviraj has been roped in to play the antagonist in the film. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Christmas 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON