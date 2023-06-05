Akshay Kumar spotted at Jama Masjid in Delhi for film's shooting, waves at fans amid cheers. Watch

Days after visiting Uttarakhand, actor Akshay Kumar reached Delhi for the shooting of his film. In a video that emerged online on Monday, Akshay was spotted near Jama Masjid. The actor was seen in a dark grey shirt and navy blue pants. He also wore dark sunglasses. (Also Read | After Kedarnath, Akshay Kumar visits Badrinath temple amid tight security)

Akshay Kumar greets fans

Akshay Kumar at Jama Masjid in Delhi.

As fans spotted Akshay, they cheered for him. He also waved at the people as he walked towards a shop. While walking towards his car later, Akshay again greeted the people.

Standing near his car, Akshay waved at them. People were heard calling the actor as he got in his car. Akshay's security team was also seen with him. The clip was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Actor @akshaykumar received a thunderous welcome from his fans as he reached Jama Masjid in Delhi for the shoot of his next film Shankara."

Akshay in Uttarakhand

Akshay visited the Jageshwar Dham in Almora on May 28 and offered prayers amid tight security. A few days after visiting the Kedarnath Temple, the actor sought blessings at the Jageshwar Temple.

After a visit to Kedarnath Temple, Akshay also met Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. CM Dhami gifted a traditional shawl and memento to the actor. During the meeting, the CM and Akshay discussed about developing Uttarakhand as a new film industry hub. Akshay also shared his experience visiting Kedarnath Dham with the CM. He also appreciated the efforts made by the state government towards the facilities for the pilgrims at Shri Kedarnath Dham.

Several photos and videos of Akshay emerged on social media platforms. Akshay had also posted a picture on Instagram from his recent visit to the state. Sharing a picture of his bare back, Akshay had written, "Wrapped up an amazing shoot schedule in the amazing Devbhoomi. Love you Uttarakhand. Hope to be back soon."

Akshay's projects

Akshay will also be seen in the action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2 alongside Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha and Manushi Chhillar.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2024. He will also be seen in OMG: Oh My God 2 along with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

