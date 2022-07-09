Akshay Kumar wears turban and glasses in first look from his new film, fans call it 'blockbuster'

Akshay Kumar is donning a turban once again for a film helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, who previously directed him in Rustom. The actor has already started shooting in London for the untitled film, which is based on the real-life story of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill. Also Read| Akshay Kumar responds to question about joining politics

The first look of the actor from the film surfaced on Friday and showed him in a turban, and a striped shirt, along with a pair of glasses. The actor was also sporting a mustache and a beard in the picture, which showed him on a farm. Akshay's fans have been praising his look in the film on social media, and expressed excitement to see him playing a Sikh character again after his 2008 film Singh Is King, 2015 film Singh Is Bling, and 2019 film Kesari. One fan tweeted, “Blockbuster”, while many dropped fire emojis on Akshay's look that was shared on Twitter by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The untitled project, which reunites Akshay with Tinu Suresh Desai, is his third film with Pooja Entertainment after Rustom (2016) and Bellbottom (2021). Akshay plays Jaswant Singh Gill in the film, which tells the story of how the mining engineer rescued 64 miners trapped in Raniganj Coalfields in West Bengal in 1989. As per a report in Variety, the makers have secured over 100 acres in the United Kingdom to film the project.

Akshay will be next seen in Raksha Bandhan, which reunites him with his Toilet co-star Bhumi Pednekar and Atrangi Re director Aanand L Rai. The film features him as a businessman, who has taken a vow to marry off his four sisters, played by Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, and Smrithi Srikanth, before he gets married himself. It is set for theatrical release on August 11, and will mark Akshay's third release this year after Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj.

Akshay also has Abhishek Sharma's Ram Setu in the pipeline. The action-adventure film, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, follows an archeologist investigating the nature of Ram Setu. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 24, marking Akshay's fifth release this year.

