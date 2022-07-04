Akshay Kumar responds to question about joining politics: 'I do whatever possible to take up social issues'

Actor Akshay Kumar has responded to a question about joining politics. The actor was speaking at the book launch of Hindujas and Bollywood, held at the Institute of Directors at London's Pall Mall. When asked the question, the actor ruled out joining politics, saying he was "very happy" doing films. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar reacts to R Madhavan's remark on actors finishing films in couple of months)

Akshay began his career in 1991 with Saugandh but his first commercial success came with the action thriller Khiladi (1992), leading to the Khiladi film series. He has featured in nearly 100 films in his over-three decades-long career. He has also won several awards, including a National Film Award. He was last seen in the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj, which released theatrically on June 3. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film also features Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar.

As per news agency PTI, when asked about joining politics at the event, Akshay said he tries to do his bit through cinema. "I am very happy making films... As an actor, I do whatever possible to take up social issues. I have produced 150 films, the one nearest to my heart is Raksha Bandhan. I produce commercial films, sometimes with social issues. I produce three-four films a year," Akshay who was the chief guest at the event, said. As per the report, Aanand L Rai's directorial Raksha Bandhan is his latest effort.

This is not the first time that Akshay has responded to a question on joining politics. Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Delhi in 2019, Akshay had replied, “Never, I want to be happy. I love films and I contribute to my country through my films. This is my job.”

Akshay has several films in the pipeline including Raksha Bandhan, which is all set to release in theatres on August 11. The film also features Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth. He also has Raj Mehta's Selfiee with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in the pipeline. Akshay will also be seen in Abhishek Sharma's Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON