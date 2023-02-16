Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi surprise fans on Mumbai Metro; dance to Selfiee song Main Khiladi inside moving train. Watch

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will be soon seen in the film Selfiee, which will be released on February 24. Days before the release, the actors were spotted promoting the film in an innovative way – by meeting fans inside Mumbai Metro and dancing to their song Main Khiladi inside a moving train. Also read: Akshay Kumar gives 'aam aadmi' Emraan Hashmi a tough fight, tells 'his side of the story." Watch Selfiee trailer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, paparazzi and fan pages on Instagram shared a video of Akshay Kumar and Emraan making their way inside a newly-opened Mumbai Metro station along with their security and entourage. The actors are seen running and catching a train at one point. Once inside the train, they are joined by a flash mob and they got up from their seats to dance along with them to their song Main Khiladi.

Akshay, who wore grey track pants with a jumper, black cap and mask, and Emraan, who was dressed in blue denim and jacket, performed the hook step from the song, which was released on February 1. Reacting to their video shared on a paparazzo account, an Instagram user wrote, "Oh my God, what all they have to do for promotion." Another one commented, "Promotion ke liye kuch bhi karte hai (they can do anything for the promotion of their film)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Main Khiladi is a remake of one of Akshay Kumar's biggest yesteryear hits, Main Khiladi Tu Anari from the eponymous 1994 action-comedy. The original song featured Akshay and Saif Ali Khan. The 2023 version also features Akshay, but this time with Emraan Hashmi. The remake has both actors performing some catchy dance steps in colourful clothes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Selfiee is a remake of the Malayalam film Driving Licence featuring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Prithviraj Sukumaran is also co-producing Selfiee and is expected to appear in a cameo role in the film. Selfiee has been directed by Raj Mehta, and also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Akshay is playing the role of a superstar named Vijay Kumar in the film, in which Emraan's character (an RTO officer) is an ardent fan of Akshay's and wants to meet him and take a selfie. The two get into a fight over Akshay's driver's licence. The second trailer of Selfiee was shared by the film's cast on Wednesday. Sharing the trailer, Akshay wrote on Instagram, "Aam aadmi ki kahaani toh bahot sun li, ab Vijay Kumar ki bhi sun lo (You have heard the story of the common man, now listen to Vijay Kumar's story). Dekhiye (watch) Selfiee trailer 2 And watch Selfiee in cinemas on February 24."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON