Selfiee trailer: Akshay Kumar gives 'aam aadmi' Emraan Hashmi a tough fight, tells 'his side of the story." Watch

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's new Selfiee trailer is out and shows the two of them locking horns despite the latter being the other's biggest fan. The second trailer also shows a glimpse of Diana Penty opposite Akshay and Nushrrat Bharuccha as Emraan's wife.

Sharing the new trailer, Akshay wrote on Instagram, “Aam aadmi ki kahaani toh bahot sun li, ab Vijay Kumar ki bhi sun lo (you have heard the story of the common man many times, now listen to Vijay Kumar).”

The trailer opens with Emraan standing amidst a huge crowd to get a single glimpse of his favourite actor Vijay Kumar (Akshay Kumar). As they get into a tussle, Emraan's cop avatar is seen telling Akshay, “Raavan ko Shri Ram se takrane ki himmat isliye mili kyunki wo Shri Ram ka bhakt tha, mujhe aapse takrane ki himmat mujhe aapse hi mili hai (Raavan got the courage to fight with Ram because he was his devotee, I have found the courage to fight with you from you).”

It shows what went wrong between them as RTO inspector Omprakash Agarwal (Emraan Hashmi) asks Vijay Kumar (Akshay Kumar) to get down from his car after speeding on the roads of Bhopal without even having a driving license. It shows how the fans of actor Vijay Kumar target Omprakash for clashing with their star and attack his house, which leaves his son injured. It ends with Akshay addressing a bunch of media persons, claiming that it is his turn to tell his story now.

Selfiee is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles. The film will also showcase the recreated version of the 90s hit song Main Khiladi Tu Anari, sung by Udit Narayan, and Abhijeet Bhattacharya and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The film is directed by Raj Mehta, who earlier director Akshay in Good Newwz. It is set to release in theatres on February 24.

