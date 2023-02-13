Akshay Kumar thanks Tiger Shroff for challenging him on sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Roz physiotherapy chal rahi hai

Akshay Kumar is currently working on his first film with Tiger Shroff, titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The 55-year-old has penned a letter for Tiger and shared it on Instagram, along with a video of them playing volley ball with other team members. Akshay has written about how he is pushing his limits each day to work with Tiger, whose age is equal to Akshay's 32-year-long career. Also read: Akshay Kumar tries to woo Nora Fatehi in new dance video, fans tag Twinkle Khanna

Akshay wrote, “Dear Tiger, I’m not someone who writes letters. Infact I am someone who does not write at all. But today I felt like doing this to make a special point. It was 32 years ago when I started my career with an action film. In these decades, I thought I had done it all. But just 15 days into filming one of our most ambitious projects, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, I already feel tested. Both physically and mentally.”

He added, “Pain, injuries, broken bones, these are not new to me. But nothing has ever pushed me out of my comfort zone the way @aliabbaszafar, his team…and you have, in just two weeks. Bhai roz physiotherapy chal rahi hai (I undergo physiotherapy daily). And I’m not complaining. Because the magic of life is always outside the comfort zone. New doors open when we push. Mountains move when we push. We come into this world with a push... Life happens when we push. I’m enjoying pushing my limits, especially when it is with someone who was born in the year that I started working in.”

He further wrote, "Tere saath yeh shoot karke badiya feel aa rahi hai, Tiger (I am feeling good while working with you on this film). We are doing amazing stunts, we talk fitness, we work out, and then we play volleyball till we crash. I feel rejuvenated, I feel young from inside and this surge of fitness is making me realise that 55 is the age just on my birth certificate. So, thank you @tigerjackieshroff for inspiring me, challenging me and making me feel joyful in my zone. You and the whole team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have all my love and blessings."

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in a prominent role. Janhvi Kapoor reportedly plays the female lead in the film. Besides Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay has Selfiee releasing on February 24. Akshay also has OMG 2, untitled remake of Soorarai Pottru and Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat in pipeline.

